Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,685. The company has a market capitalization of $393.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.