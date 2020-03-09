Swiss National Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 179,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 16,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,622. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $698.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on SA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

