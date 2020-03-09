Swiss National Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

