Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of New Gold worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 362,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 77,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

