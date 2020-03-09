Swiss National Bank Buys 700 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $23.00. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

