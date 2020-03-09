Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 4,806.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $5.30 on Monday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $430.93 million, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

