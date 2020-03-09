Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Matrix Service worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 248,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,274. The stock has a market cap of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

