Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Insiders acquired 325,628 shares of company stock worth $1,378,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 16,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

