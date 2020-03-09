Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of York Water worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water during the third quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in York Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.60. 19,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $601.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. York Water Co has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

