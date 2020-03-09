Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

