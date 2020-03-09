Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Tredegar worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.51. 4,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,990. The company has a market cap of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

