Stereotaxis (STXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.