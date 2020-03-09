Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Cpwm LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 6.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cpwm LLC owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $56,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $72.87. 475,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.99.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.