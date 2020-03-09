Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $19.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 40,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

