SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.60

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 8403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

