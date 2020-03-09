SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.01

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 30370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

