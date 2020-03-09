SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.59

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 2206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

