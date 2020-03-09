Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Spartan Motors worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spartan Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPAR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $513.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

