Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sohu.com updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.9–0.65 EPS.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SOHU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

