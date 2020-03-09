Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sogou updated its Q1 2020

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sogou from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

