SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.22

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 84968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SINA shares. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.68.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SINA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SINA by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SINA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

