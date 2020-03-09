Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Silence Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.07.
About Silence Therapeutics
