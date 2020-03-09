Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.07.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.