Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) PT Lowered to GBX 357 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 357 ($4.70) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of LON:SIG opened at GBX 250.10 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.83. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

