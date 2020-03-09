Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $106.19

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.19 and last traded at $106.30, with a volume of 44003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.