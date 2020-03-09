Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 16.7%

Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 637,010 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 725,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.