Sidoti Cuts Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Price Target to $28.00

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Knoll stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. 17,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. Knoll has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $821.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after buying an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,272,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth $27,593,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,057,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

