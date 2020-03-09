Shore Capital Lowers International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) to Hold

Shore Capital lowered shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 162 ($2.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.20. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $4.60. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

