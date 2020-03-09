Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STX stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.29. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

