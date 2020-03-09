Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $9.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $531.02. 88,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.44.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

