Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.75 at Scotiabank

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

