Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $251.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

