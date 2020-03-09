Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.87

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 3828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $944,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,050. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

