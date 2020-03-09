Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CFX opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.68. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.42 million and a PE ratio of -13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is -53.53%.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

