Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
CFX opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.68. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.42 million and a PE ratio of -13.38.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.
