Schaeffler (SCFLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.60 on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

