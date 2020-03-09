Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.45).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saga currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 22.02 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.71. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

In other news, insider James Quin acquired 108,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

