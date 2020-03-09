Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

