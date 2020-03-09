Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€290.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €295.00 ($343.02) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €283.55 ($329.71).

FRA:ADS opened at €241.05 ($280.29) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €280.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

