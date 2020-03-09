Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

