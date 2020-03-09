Royal Bank of Canada Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 400

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 423 ($5.56).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.17) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

