Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 591.82 ($7.79).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 600.40 ($7.90) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 666.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.11.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

