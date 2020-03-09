Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Progyny stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 213.23.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.