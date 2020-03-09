Rhumbline Advisers Takes $378,000 Position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX traded down $3.78 on Monday, reaching $85.23. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,909. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

In related news, Director Heather Preston bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.