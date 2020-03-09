Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,638 Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Atlantic Power worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 212,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 19,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

