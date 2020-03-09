Rhumbline Advisers Sells 168 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TM traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $124.01. 16,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,469. The company has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

