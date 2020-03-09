Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,805 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $15.35. 2,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,495. The company has a market capitalization of $532.07 million, a P/E ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.64. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 35,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $653,282.22. Insiders bought a total of 105,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,733 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

