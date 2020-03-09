Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBT. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

