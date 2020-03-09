Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Limoneira worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.94 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.65.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

