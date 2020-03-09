Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of GTY Technology worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 191,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. 4,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.01. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTYH shares. BidaskClub upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

