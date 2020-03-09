Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Translate Bio were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,425 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Translate Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

TBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

