Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Avrobio worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Avrobio Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

